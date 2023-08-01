W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $15.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $723.00. The company had a trading volume of 291,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.04. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.19 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.