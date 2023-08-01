VRES Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VRES

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

