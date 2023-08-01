Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of V traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,616,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,091. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
