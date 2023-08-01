Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.78. 2,435,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,738. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $449.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

