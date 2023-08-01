Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 16,788,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,057,975. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

