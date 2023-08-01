Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider William J. Sandborn Sells 11,900 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $442,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 589,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of -0.44.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,412,000.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
