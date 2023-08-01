Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider William J. Sandborn Sells 11,900 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $442,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 589,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of -0.44.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTYX has been the topic of several research reports. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,412,000.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

