Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,752. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 428,410 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,583,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

