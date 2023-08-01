Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.50 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.42 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 11.1 %

Varonis Systems stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

