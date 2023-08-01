Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $497.00 million-$503.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.93 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.05.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 129.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,804.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 366,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

