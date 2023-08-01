Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,334. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

