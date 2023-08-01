Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,125. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

