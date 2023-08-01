Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.87. 755,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,322. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

