Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.35. 2,657,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,670. The stock has a market cap of $315.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $207.72.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

