Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.8% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.38. 3,095,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

