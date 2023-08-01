Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $420.56. 3,452,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $319.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

