Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $237.78. 85,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,646. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

