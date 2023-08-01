Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 227,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MGV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. 128,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,435. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

