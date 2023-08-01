Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $454.00. 133,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.64 and its 200-day moving average is $391.34. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

