Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.56

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $212.56 and last traded at $212.55, with a volume of 9617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

