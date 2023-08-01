Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,489,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

