Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 6.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $39,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. 9,564,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,393. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

