Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $38,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3,307.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. 2,294,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

