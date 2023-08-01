Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,464 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.23. The company had a trading volume of 629,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.