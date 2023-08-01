Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 113,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $908,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $166.23. The stock had a trading volume of 629,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,481. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

