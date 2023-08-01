VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,218,920,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

HYD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,533 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.