VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,218,920,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
HYD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,533 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
