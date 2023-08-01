Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. currently has $145.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

