V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,604,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.