US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Declares Dividend of $0.15

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1455 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of USVN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. 100 shares of the company traded hands. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

