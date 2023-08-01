US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Plans $0.12 Dividend

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. 16,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,230. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09.

Get US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.