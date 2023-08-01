Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 86,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 57,705 shares.The stock last traded at $30.76 and had previously closed at $31.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $823.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.