United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,482 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 1.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.62. 1,925,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

