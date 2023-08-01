Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.13 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $55.13 million and $1.60 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,864.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.00839165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00131240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00030163 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16691087 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,084,845.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.