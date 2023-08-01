Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 23,315,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 23,811,623 shares.The stock last traded at $47.08 and had previously closed at $49.46.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UBER. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.21.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 183,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.