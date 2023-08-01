Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TROX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Tronox Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TROX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 502,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth $674,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

