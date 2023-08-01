Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:TRT opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.58% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

