Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

