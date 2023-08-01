Trinity Capital (TRIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 million. On average, analysts expect Trinity Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,199.47%.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,078,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 888.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 90,691 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

