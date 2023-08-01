Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.38. 781,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.56 and its 200 day moving average is $275.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

