Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $130,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.57. 4,084,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,736. The company has a market capitalization of $270.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.