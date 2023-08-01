Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. 4,510,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,789,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

