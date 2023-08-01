Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,660,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE APD traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.40. 322,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,373. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

