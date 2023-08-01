Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $26.76 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.30 and a 200 day moving average of $416.91. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,563 shares of company stock worth $2,566,524. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.