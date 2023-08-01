Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $23.45 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,301 shares of company stock worth $19,757,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. 2,055,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,143. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.