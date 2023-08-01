Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $21.52 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.87. 1,512,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.02. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

