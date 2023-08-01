Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 863,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Barclays started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

