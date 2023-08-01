Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $725,557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $808.91. 129,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $770.83 and a 200 day moving average of $732.14. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.25.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.