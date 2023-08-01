Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,700 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $199.52. 441,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.15. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

