Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,971 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. 10,270,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,912,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

