Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,320 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.43. The company had a trading volume of 767,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,869. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

