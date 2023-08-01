Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,203 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $111,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $893.60. 883,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,899. The stock has a market cap of $368.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $843.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

